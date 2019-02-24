Worker killed in Changi tipper truck accident

A 27-year-old foreign worker has been killed in a worksite accident involving a tipper truck in Changi.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it was informed of the fatal accident at 31A Tanah Merah Coast Road on Friday.

The spokesman said the worker, an Indian national, was on the left of a tipper truck at a T-junction, when the tipper truck made a left turn and knocked him down.

In its statement, MOM said that it was the first fatal accident related to the Changi East project, which includes the construction of Changi Airport Terminal 5.

The ministry is currently investigating the accident and all operations involving tipper trucks have been suspended.

A 32-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the tipper truck, has been arrested in connection with the case.

The developer of the Changi East project is Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the occupier of the work site is Samsung-Koh Brothers Joint Venture.

In 2015, the joint venture between Koh Brothers Group and Samsung C&T secured a $1.12 billion project from CAG for development works on a three-runway system, which will allow Changi Airport to handle a growing number of flights.

The worker who died was employed by Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Koh Brothers Group.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times, a CAG spokesman confirmed the accident on Friday, saying: "We are sorry for the loss of life due to the accident this morning at the Changi East worksite."

CAG is assisting the authorities in their investigations and working with the contractor to provide assistance to the foreign worker's family, the spokesman said.