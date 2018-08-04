Worker dies in accident at construction site, another injured

SINGAPORE - One construction worker died while another was injured in an accident at a construction site in Kim Chuan Road (Defu South) on Friday afternoon (Aug 3).

The accident happened at about 2.30pm when both workers were hit by a piece of formwork that was being lowered to the ground, JTC Corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

They were sent to Changi General Hospital. However, one of the workers subsequently succumbed to injuries at the hospital, JTC said.

Police were alerted to the industrial accident at 2.42pm in 23 Defu South Street 1.

They said a 30-year-old man was unconscious when he was sent to Changi General Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance and later died.

JTC said that it was deeply saddened by the fatal accident.

"JTC is working with the contractor to assist the workers' families and is assisting the Ministry of Manpower and the police in their investigations," it said in the statement.

Police are investigating the accident as a case of unnatural death.

The Straits Times has contacted the SCDF for more details.