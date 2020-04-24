Who can apply for traineeships?

Q: Do I qualify for a traineeship?

A: All trainees must be Singapore citizens or permanent residents and should have graduated last year or are graduating this year from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics, universities, or other educational institutions (such as private universities and overseas institutions).

The scheme is also open to those who graduated earlier from these institutions and completed national service last year or this year.

Q: If I graduated in 2018, can I still apply?

A: No. You can explore job opportunities under SGUnited Jobs initiative or on MyCareersFuture.sg

Q: What if I am a mid-career switcher who just completed my part-time studies? What if I am a master's or PhD graduate?

A: Yes, you are eligible as long as you meet the eligibility criteria.

Master's and PhD graduates who take up traineeships will be paid the same estimated stipend rates as university degree holders.

Q: Can a trainee leave before the traineeship ends?

A: Trainees are encouraged to complete the traineeship. However, they can leave earlier for good reasons, such as being offered a full-time role elsewhere.

Q: How much is the allowance?

A: It depends on the traineeship scope and requirements.

Those with university degree or higher qualifications can expect to be paid between $1,800 and $2,500. Those with polytechnic diplomas or professional qualifications can expect between $1,300 and $1,800, and those from ITE between $1,100 and $1,500.

Q: When can I apply?

A: National University of Singapore graduates can apply for the traineeships offered by the university from today. For others, it's from June 1. Visit mycareersfuture.sg and search for traineeship opportunities under the hashtag #SG UnitedTraineeships.

Q: What happens upon completion of the traineeship?

A: Host companies can decide if they would like to hire the trainee on a full-time basis. Trainees are also able to pursue job opportunities elsewhere.