Too early to say with which countries Singapore will first lift Covid-19 travel restrictions: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Discussions about lifting travel restrictions between Singapore and other countries in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic are underway, but it is too early to say with which countries these curbs will first be relaxed.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at a multi-ministry task force press conference on Friday (May 15) that the easing of restrictions must be done in a safe and controlled manner.

"All the countries we are discussing with feel exactly the same way," he added, in response to a question about which countries Singapore might lift flight restrictions with first.

Earlier this month, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and trade ministers from Australia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand agreed to facilitate the resumption of essential cross-border travel while balancing public health considerations amid the pandemic.

Mr Wong added that they are discussing a combination of measures such as pre-departure testing, testing upon arrival and the tracking of a traveller in a country to keep transmission risks low.

"All these are measures that can be put in place and discussions are currently underway with all these countries," he said.