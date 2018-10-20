Thai national, 49, dies at Tuas South construction site after 14m fall

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old Thai worker died on Friday afternoon (Oct 19) at a Tuas South construction site after a fall from height.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said the man was shifting the zinc roof sheets on the roof of a workshop that was under construction when he stepped on the insulation layer and fell to the ground.

The man fell from a height of about 14m, said the spokesman. "MOM is currently investigating and all work-at-height activity at the work site has been stopped," she said.

The incident happened at 80 Tuas South Boulevard, and the occupier of the construction site is HPC Builders and the man's employer is Eltraco Roofing System, the spokesman added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 3.50pm on Friday, and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at 4.13pm.

A photo believed to be of the incident was first shared on Facebook group Safety Watch - SG on Friday evening. In it, a body in work attire is seen lying on the ground in front of a cherry picker, with a worker nearby looking at the body.