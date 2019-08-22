Staying positive helped her land new job at 62

Ms Rosalind Tay, 62, spent three months looking for a new job after she retired earlier this year from her previous company, which manufactured milk formula.

She worked different jobs, in-cluding service and cleaning in food and beverage companies, before finally landing the job of an assistant compliance officer at TMF Singapore, a professional services firm, this month.

She said she kept positive throughout the job-hunting process, which was a quality she learnt at the Centre for Seniors LifeWork course, which she attended in April.

She said: "I didn't know what to do after I retired from my previous job. I was a bit lost. But this course taught me to be positive and have a good mindset. It helped me to see what my skills were and how to use them to find another job."

She added that working with technology is part of her job, which includes having to review clients' files, but she is rising to the challenge.

"I want to work as long as my body can do it. I want to be financially independent and keep healthy. I cannot just rely on savings. I also enjoy the social interaction with people," Ms Tay said.

The company allows her the flexibility of going to work earlier on Thursdays so that she can leave earlier to pick up her two grandchildren, aged five months and three years old, from childcare. "It is also about work-life balance so I can spend time with my grandchildren before they grow up," she said.

TMF Singapore managing director Siaw Kim Leng said the company offers staggered working hours so staff have the flexibility to spend time with grandchildren, for instance.

About 15 per cent of her 170 employees are aged 50 and above.

"In hiring, we don't look at age, but a person's attitude. Older staff are also very responsible, loyal and stay longer with the company.

"It is important to have a balanced workforce with fresh graduates and mature workers so they bring different perspectives and help us make better decisions," she said.

Sue-Ann Tan