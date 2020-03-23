S'pore employers urged to make housing plans for Malaysian staff

Employers should arrange short-term accommodation for their Malaysian staff, the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) said last Friday.

The call - in response to Malaysia's implementation of movement control orders to contain the coronavirus outbreak - is part of a joint initiative by the SNEF, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.

They came out in support of moves by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to help employers find accommodation for Malaysian workers and extend temporary financial assistance to firms.

"Business operations, including the provision of essential services, would have been affected if no action had been taken to ensure employers have sufficient manpower to maintain normal operations," the organisations said in a statement.

"Malaysian workers who commute daily between Singapore and Malaysia form an integral part of the Singapore workforce."

SNEF president Robert Yap said last Friday: "Planning ahead, I urge employers to make suitable, short-term housing arrangements for their Malaysian workers to take care of their welfare and minimise disruptions to their operations.

"I also thank the Malaysian workers who have decided to stay and work in Singapore."

Malaysian workers serve in industries providing essential services such as healthcare, cleaning, public transport, logistics and waste management. Many also work in the service, retail and hospitality, manufacturing, technology and engineering sectors.

SBF chairman Teo Siong Seng said: "The swift response of the Government in helping to identify suitable accommodation options for Malaysian workers, as well as providing financial assistance to affected companies, is much appreciated by the business community.

"In the light of the rapidly evolving situation, we strongly urge our companies to have their business continuity planning in place to minimise disruption to their business and customers."

The organisations noted that many employers can provide lodging for their Malaysian workers at reasonably priced hotels at short notice while looking for more cost-effective solutions.

"The financial support of $50 per night, as announced by MOM, for each affected worker for 14 nights would go a long way in helping employers defray part of the additional costs incurred," they said.