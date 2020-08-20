Singaporeans affected by Covid-19 get employment help at Nee Soon job fair

SINGAPORE - While some companies are laying off staff or have stopped hiring due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are other firms that need staff.

The Government has been working with the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and employers to host job fairs in the heartland to help people find work, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

On Thursday (Aug 20), he visited such an event at Chong Pang Community Club, which saw more 160 Singaporeans turning up to seek employment help.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also MP for Nee Soon GRC, said the focus is on making sure that Singaporeans have jobs.

"Without jobs, you can't look after yourself. You can't look after your family," he added.

There were over 1,600 job vacancies available at the fair, including openings for housekeepers, sales assistants, business analysts, inventory controllers, security officers, store managers and manufacturing specialists.

The job fair - the first of five organised by the e2i in Nee Soon GRC - offered job seekers career advice and on-the-spot interviews with potential employers, from security and retail to healthcare and manufacturing.

Participating employers included Aetos Holdings, Cold Storage, Seagate and All Saints Home.

The remaining job fairs will be held at other parts of the constituency over the next few months.

Mr Lim Kim Hung, a manager at a disco at Golden Mile Complex, has not worked for the past five months. Nightclubs and discos have been closed since late March to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"There is no certainty as to when operating restrictions would be lifted," the 56-year-old, who applied for a cleaning job, said in Mandarin.

"Rather than stay at home and do nothing, I felt that I should come here and find a job."

Mr John Ong said he has sent out over 30 job applications and had a few interviews since he was retrenched from a travel firm a month ago.

The 30-year-old former auditor, who was dressed in office attire, has applied for a business analyst job at Cold Storage.

"It has been quite tough finding a job. Most of the companies have a hiring freeze," said Mr Ong, adding that he is able to get by for now.

"I have decided to be more proactive and see whether there are any job opportunities out there."