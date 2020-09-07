Over 200 jobs, apprenticeships in deep tech on offer at Sept 12 fair

SINGAPORE - There will be more opportunities for students, fresh graduates and even mid-career professionals in the field of deep tech, with new initiatives by entrepreneurial organisation SGInnovate, it announced on Monday (Sept 7).

More than 200 apprenticeship and full-time positions from over 30 deep tech start-ups and companies will be offered at an upcoming virtual fair organised by SGInnovate on Sept 12.

The positions available will include technical roles in areas such as software development and robotics engineering, as well as jobs in sales and business development.

Participants at the fair can also attend panel discussions, showcases by deep tech start-ups and free training workshops in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

SGInnovate chief executive Lim Jui said: "We are prioritising our efforts around creating more deep tech job opportunities to support our community. We have been working very closely with partners and government agencies to explore new initiatives, even as the impact of Covid-19 deepens on the economy.

"We found a strong demand for specialised roles that contribute to technology development - which are essential to future business growth. We foresee at least 1,000 of such roles to be created and made available."

Besides the virtual fair, SGInnovate has also launched a new full-time deep tech traineeship programme, known as Power X.

The programme is supported by the National Research Foundation (NRF) Singapore and aims to equip local talents with essential, real-world skills necessary for a new career in the deep tech space.

The first run, called Power X Robotics, will groom trainees to become future robotics engineers.

The trainees will be guided by experts and be partnered with companies such as Hope Technik, Movel AI, NDR Medical Technology, Polybee and Sesto Robotics.

The course will run over nine months, with trainees undergoing structured formal training with assessments and a capstone project in the first phase, and then doing full-time, on-the-job training at attached companies during the second phase.

They can potentially be placed in full-time robotics roles in their partner companies if they meet the traineeship expectations.

Movel AI chief executive and co-founder Abhishek Gupta said: "There is a high demand for good robotics engineers, but most candidates with a good foundation may lack essential or industry skills to put this knowledge into practice. Trainees who have acquired relevant skills through formal and hands-on training will definitely be potential candidates for our team."

Training fees are fully funded, and trainees will also receive a monthly stipend of up to $4,000 during the programme.

This programme can be expanded to other deep tech domains in the future, such as cybersecurity, SGInnovate said.

NRF chief executive Low Teck Seng added: "The launch of the Power X initiative is timely, with the current challenging economic climate being a pressing concern for jobseekers and employers. Robotics is a growing industry in Singapore and there is demand for trained engineers who can carry out technology translation.

"This programme will help our recent graduates and mid-career professionals gain in-demand skills and experience in this area, while supporting companies who are looking to take on and train more employees. NRF will continue to take stock of industry manpower needs and focus on building a strong Singaporean core of scientists and engineers through programmes such as Power X."

University graduates, especially those with a background in science, technology, engineering and Mathematics, can sign up for Power X Robotics at www.sginnovate.com/power-x-robotics, before Oct 4.

They should also have basic programming skills and at least two years of full-time working experience in any field.