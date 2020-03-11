Preventing large-scale job losses top of Manpower Ministry's priority list, says Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - A tripartite advisory on managing excess manpower and responsible retrenchment has been updated to guide employers on ways to deal with extra staff.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said at an employers’ dialogue on Wednesday (March 11) that the revised advisory recommends employers send workers for training and upgrading before cutting headcount.

She reiterated the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) stance that its top priority for now is to prevent large-scale job losses, even as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak clouds the economic outlook.

Other changes to the advisory include the introduction of time-banking and for employers to notify the ministry if cost-cutting measures had affected workers’ monthly salaries, Mrs Teo added.

Time-banking allows employees to be “paid now for work later”, she said.

She noted that some companies might choose to shorten the work day or week because of fewer customers, which meant that workers would put in fewer hours.

“But the workers will still need incomes... What if the hours they did not work could be ‘banked’ today (by putting the unworked hours) into a personal account, which the employer can draw on for future overtime hours?” she suggested.

Listing SembCorp Marine Contractors as an example, Mrs Teo said that the work intensity for welders, fitters and general workers could be unpredictable due to weather conditions, tides and the availability of yard facilities.

“As such there are times when some workers have extended hours while others have little to do,” she said, adding that the time-banking formula is agreed upon based on established principles of overtime pay to be fair to employees.

From Thursday (March 12), it will be compulsory for employers to inform the ministry when firms introduce cost-cutting measures that affect workers’ monthly salaries. Mrs Teo said this move will allow the ministry to monitor the measures’ scope and scale, and to prevent salary disputes in the future.

She hoped that the change “will encourage a sense of social responsibility” and help the Government determine whether more interventions are needed.

Mrs Teo also urged companies to make use of wage and training support measures that the Government has rolled out to help employers, which include wage credits and allowing employers in the manufacturing and services sector to transfer work permit holders from mainland China to other employers who are short on staff.

Mrs Teo said: “For the next few months at least, MOM will focus on preventing large-scale job losses."

“This is not a shift away from promoting job and wage growth in the medium- to longer-term,” she added. “But our immediate priority is clear, and that is to prevent large-scale job losses.”