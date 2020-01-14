PMETs to benefit from ICT reskilling programme's three-year renewal

SINGAPORE - More mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) will be able to benefit from the renewal of a reskilling programme that will help them move into in-demand tech roles.

The Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) for Salesforce Platform Professionals will be renewed for three years until 2023, it was announced on Tuesday (Jan 14) at the graduation ceremony held for 29 participants of the programme's pilot run.

About 150 PMETs, including mid-career switchers, will benefit from the partnership between Workforce Singapore (WSG), software firm Salesforce and trade association SGTech.

The partnership is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Economic Development Board.

The renewal of the programme will provide continued conversion opportunities for mid-career PMETs to tap on the high-growth potential of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

More than 40 participants took part in the pilot run of the Salesforce PCP, which saw several intakes since its September 2018 launch. Participants comprised 45 per cent mature workers and/or individuals who had been unemployed for over six months, and they were reskilled to take on roles such as business analysts, solutions consultants and developers.

The programme combines classroom training with structured on-the-job training in companies they are placed in over a six-month period, during which participants learn how to use the Salesforce platform and ecosystem. Salesforce's products include customer relationship management and marketing software.

Graduates can expect to move into new roles, take on new functions at work, or switch careers to industries such as finance, healthcare and technology.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said that there will be continued, growing demand for workers with skills in new technologies in a fast-moving digital landscape, and the partnership will help more local mid-career PMETs take on jobs with good career prospects.

"We encourage companies to recognise the value of embracing tech talents in their business transformation, and also support the reskilling of workers to increase their employability," Mr Tan said.