Permanent work ban for 2 for breaching entry rules

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revoked the work passes of two workers and suspended their employers' work pass privileges for breaching entry approval requirements after they recently travelled to China.

In a statement yesterday, MOM said the employers have been ordered to repatriate the workers within 24 hours and the two workers have been permanently banned from working in Singapore.

Their employers' work pass privileges were suspended for a year.

The ministry announced on Feb 8 that all work-pass holders with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days and who are planning to enter Singapore are required to get approval from MOM before they start their journey.

It is among measures put in place amid the developing coronavirus situation in Singapore.

The employers of the two workers had applied for their workers to enter Singapore on Tuesday, but their applications were not approved.

MOM said they were not approved as part of efforts to ensure a manageable and orderly return of workers.

However, despite being informed of the application outcomes at least 12 hours before the workers' intended arrival, the two embarked on their journey here, entering Singapore on Monday.

In its statement, MOM reminded employers to seek approval online for work-pass holders with recent travel history to mainland China to enter Singapore.

Employers should inform their employees not to make travel plans to Singapore until approval from the ministry has been obtained, it added.

Those returning to Singapore will be required to serve a mandatory 14-day leave of absence (LOA).

MOM said it would not hesitate to take enforcement measures against errant employers or employees who do not comply with the requirements for re-entry into Singapore, including the revocation of work passes and suspension of work pass privileges.

ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE

On Wednesday, the ministry said employers and those who are self-employed should not apply for the $100 leave of absence (LOA) support if they or affected workers can work through telecommuting arrangements.

Under the LOA support programme for those affected by the leave requirements due to the coronavirus, employers can apply for $100 daily per affected worker for the duration of paid absence period granted to workers.

Applications should be submitted only after the affected person has completed serving his or her LOA, said MOM, giving details on how people could apply for the $100 allowance.

The programme is applicable for Singapore citizens, permanent residents (PRs) and work-pass holders who travelled to mainland China on or before Jan 31, and who were placed on LOA when they returned to Singapore on or after end-January. Eligible employers will also qualify for levy waiver for affected foreign workers for the LOA period.

Self-employed Singapore citizens and PRs who travelled to mainland China on or before Jan 31 and put themselves on LOA upon return to Singapore after end-January can also apply for the daily $100 support.

The programme is not applicable for those who travelled to China after Jan 31 and applications must be submitted within 90 days from the last day of the LOA.

More details on applying for the $100 support can be found on MOM's website.

Choo Yun Ting