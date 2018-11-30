Pay rise for landscape maintenance workers

SINGAPORE - Landscape maintenance workers are the latest group of low-wage employees to get a wage boost, and will receive a retention bonus of at least two weeks' pay if they have worked for their employer for at least one year.

Companies in the sector will have to increase the minimum pay for their Singaporean and permanent resident workers by $150 in 2020 and $100 per year in 2021 and 2022. For the three years after that, they must raise pay by at least 3 per cent per year, though this is subject to review.

These recommendations to update the progressive wage model (PWM) for the sector - which employs about 3,000 residents - were announced by the Tripartite Cluster for Landscape Industry (TCL) on Friday (Nov 30) and were accepted by the Government on the same day.

The PWM sets out minimum pay for different job levels and pegs wage increases to a skills ladder. It was introduced in 2015 and made compulsory for companies with landscaping licences in June 2016.

The security and cleaning sectors also have mandatory PWMs, both of which were enhanced earlier this month to improve career progression for security officers and provide a compulsory annual bonus for cleaners.

Under the landscape industry PWM, a landscape worker earns at least $1,300, a landscape technician at least $1,500, an assistant landscape supervisor at least $1,700, and a landscape supervisor at least $2,100.

As of June last year, the median monthly basic pay for resident landscape maintenance employees working full time was $1,400, having risen 8 per cent a year between 2015 and 2017

But stiff competition between companies drives tender prices and wages down, said National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Zainal Sapari, who chairs the TCL.

When companies bid for a new contract, workers may have their pay reset to a lower level even if they received increments over the years.

The PWM increment is meant to act as a safety net, "so that even if there is a wage reset it will be at a higher level", Mr Zainal said at a media briefing at the NTUC Centre in Marina Boulevard.

"We want to incentivise workers to acquire the necessary skills, maybe greater responsibility," he added.

Also on Friday, NTUC, NParks, the Landscape Industry Association of Singapore, SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute signed an agreement to work together to equip workers in the sector for new jobs.

They have formed a workgroup to identify the necessary skill sets and training modules for workers as the industry uses more technology, and Mr Zainal said it plans to roll out the new skills framework by the time the new PWM increments kick in.

The TCL's recommendations come after it consulted landscaping companies, employees and service buyers from November 2017 to August 2018.

Ms Jacqueline Allan, first vice-chairman of the Landscape Industry Association of Singapore, said the two-year lead time should be enough for service buyers to revise their budgets to take into account the higher wage levels.

"Many companies are already paying above the PWM levels to retain workers... But what we want to drive at is for service buyers to recognise that this skill of work commands better pay," she said.