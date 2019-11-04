Parliament: MPs call for stronger stance against ageist employment practices

SINGAPORE - Companies should set targets for employing older workers to keep pace with the ageing workforce here. And firms that have been found to have discriminatory hiring practices should be named - and shamed.

These suggestions are among the steps that Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) and Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) called for in order to stamp out age discrimination at work, in speeches at the end of Parliament's session on Monday (Nov 4) .

Mr Saktiandi noted recent data showed the quarterly seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for workers aged 50 and above has risen slightly, though the employment rate of older workers has largely increased over the past year.

"Things are improving, but this demographic segment (of older workers) could be susceptible and needs to be monitored over time," he added.

He also urged Parliament to give the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) more teeth to fight discrimination.

Some employers are not keeping pace with the times, resulting in older Singaporeans who have difficulties looking for jobs for more than a year, he added.

The older applicants are qualified, he said, adding that they had gone for courses and networking sessions to better themselves.

But they rarely landed interviews, he added. He recounted how he recently sat in on a professional image coaching session with older workers who had been retrenched, with the trainer showing attendees how to look youthful on social media.

"Even WhatsApp profile pictures had to be carefully curated to make them look younger than their actual age," he said.

Mr Choo, an assistant secretary-general at the National Trades Union Congress, also told Parliament that some errant employers mark down older workers unfairly or make work unduly difficult to get them to quit.

Others may be ignorant of their discriminatory practices like allowing unkind age-related remarks to go unaddressed at the workplace, he added.

Mr Saktiandi and Mr Choo said that non-legislative measures can be taken to fight discrimination at the workplace, as legislation may potentially deter hiring.

Mr Saktiandi suggested that a certification scheme that rewards age-inclusive companies, as Austria had done, is another way to deal with age discrimination.

Mr Choo asked the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to consider conducting longitudinal analyses of companies' hiring practices to see whether discriminatory hiring or employment practices would surface. Ageist hiring practices are rarely blatant, Mr Choo said, adding that such studies can help provide data to support or disprove cases.

"Such studies can also show up companies that had consistently favoured foreign workers over local talent," he said, adding that the labour movement is keen to support the initiative.

Responding to the two MPs, Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad said that employment of older workers has increased, despite the tactics of errant employers.

"More older Singaporeans are employed today than ever before," he said.

"The unemployment rate for workers aged 50 and above has also been consistently lower than the overall rate."

He also noted that the Tafep guidelines are clear on workplace discrimination, adding that the Fair Consideration Framework is in place to make sure Singaporeans are not discriminated against.

The key is to consider employees based on merit, he added. The MOM and Tafep have also improved their ways of detecting and scrutinising suspicious employers, Mr Zaqy said.

"When Tafep finds employers that fail to abide by the guidelines, it works with MOM to take enforcement action, including curtailing work pass privileges," he said.