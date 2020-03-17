NWC to discuss wages earlier than usual in light of coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - The National Wages Council (NWC) is meeting on Tuesday (March 17), which is earlier than usual, to discuss wages in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The council, a tripartite body made up of employer, employee and government representatives, usually convenes in April and May.

In a statement, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the NWC would convene to develop its annual guidelines on wage and employment-related issues, given the economic uncertainty arising from the coronavirus situation.

"In its deliberations, the NWC will take into account the domestic and global economic situation and outlook, given the Covid-19 situation," the MOM said, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The ministry encouraged the public to share their views on what could be included in the annual guidelines, as this feedback will be considered by the NWC in its deliberations.

Feedback can be directed to the NWC Secretariat online till March 24.