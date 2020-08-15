NTUC council matches over 20,000 to jobs

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Job Security Council has seen progress, with more than 20,000 workers matched with new roles amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The number of companies on board the council has also risen to more than 9,000, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said in an interview with The Straits Times.

The council was set up in February to help displaced workers or those at risk of losing their jobs move into new jobs or temporary secondments in firms in the group.

Mr Ng said that he hopes the National Wages Council will look at how to maximise job preservation, and at the same time look after the welfare of workers, especially those earning low wages.

The labour movement is also looking at creating an organised body to protect the interests of professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) during the Covid-19 crisis and beyond, he added.

The idea is to have meaningful and consistent, sustained engagement to build a relationship with this group.

