New training framework to develop career coaches

There will be a new framework to help career practitioners develop their skills and the credentials needed to have them recognised as professionals in their industry.

The certification will also promise quality coaching to job seekers, from a professional who "upholds high standards, ethics and ethos", said Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs, in launching the Workforce Singapore (WSG) Career Development Framework yesterday.

At WSG last year, career practitioners, who are also referred to as career coaches, helped about 25,000 job seekers under the Adapt and Grow programme.

"Professionalising and standardising practices in the career community will be key. We must build on the empathy and passion of our career professionals, invest in developing their capabilities and attract more talents to join the community," Mrs Teo said at the inaugural Career Practitioners Conference held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

Around 300 career professionals, including practitioners who do it as their primary job and career advisers who do it as their secondary job function, attended the conference.

Career practitioners provide services such as education and career guidance, and help in managing career transition. For these practitioners, the new framework will introduce training courses that lead to certification, and will also provide guidelines on the kind of skills someone in the industry needs.

Mrs Teo said: "As our economy restructures and our workforce adapts, the role of career professionals becomes more important. We must recognise their critical place in helping people successfully transit from one occupation to another."

There are currently about 150 such career coaches from WSG and Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). There are also more than 90 education and career guidance counsellors in secondary schools, junior colleges and post-secondary educational institutions.

Under the framework, there are four levels of certification that range from basic education and career advising to helping professionals to apply career development theories and tools. The higher levels can help professionals to supervise other career practitioners.

The first window for course application under the framework will open on Oct 1. The cost of applying for each level is $139.10.

Each credential is valid for three years and professionals have to meet certain criteria for renewing it, such as completing the required number of practice hours.

Mr Tan Choon Shian, chief executive of WSG, said: "(This framework) signifies the importance and recognition placed on career practitioners. It reflects the crucial role they play in helping individuals navigate career crossroads and make good choices about their career goals."

WSG career coach Jason Low, 57, who has been in the industry for over six years and served more than 1,250 clients, will be signing up for courses under the new framework. He said the framework lends credibility to the work he does.

Ms Mazlina Hashim, 54, who went to Mr Low in February this year, said she secured her current position as an executive assistant in a security firm with Mr Low's help.

"He gave me hope because I had lost confidence," she said. "I also felt I was too old to get another job but he helped me build my curriculum vitae and explore different options."