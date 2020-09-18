New permanent secretary appointments for MOM and MinLaw from Oct 19

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will have a new second permanent secretary, Mr Chia Der Jiun, 49, who will take on the post from Oct 19.

The Ministry of Law will also have a new permanent secretary, Ms Lai Wei Lin, 44, who will continue with her concurrent appointment as second permanent secretary (education).

On Oct 19, she will replace Mr Loh Khum Yean, 55, who will continue as permanent secretary (Public Service Division).

These changes were announced on Friday (Sept 18) by the Public Service Division.

Separately on Friday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also announced changes to its senior management.

As Mr Chia Der Jiun will be leaving MAS to take up his new appointment at MOM, his position as deputy managing director of corporate development will be filled by Ms Jacqueline Loh from Oct 19.

Ms Loh will also continue to serve in her current capacity as deputy managing director of markets and development.

Managing director of MAS Ravi Menon thanked Mr Chia for his significant contributions such as "overseeing the implementation of monetary policy and investment of MAS' official foreign reserves and driving MAS' organisational and digital transformation".

Another change to MAS' senior management is the appointment of Ms Gillian Tan as assistant managing director (development and international) from Oct 1.

Ms Tan, who is currently executive director of the financial markets development department will oversee MAS' strategies to develop Singapore as an international financial centre as well as the authority's international relations and engagements.