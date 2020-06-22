New licensing conditions for employment agencies from Oct 1 to ensure they consider Singaporeans fairly

SINGAPORE - New rules are being introduced to ensure employment agencies recruiting candidates on behalf of employers consider Singaporeans fairly for vacancies.

The agencies will need to fulfil this and other new conditions to be licensed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) from Oct 1 onwards, said the ministry in a statement on Monday (June 22).

It added that employment agencies with good hiring practices will be chosen as "placement partners", to help local jobseekers secure jobs and traineeships under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

These changes come as the Government moves to strengthen job opportunities for Singaporeans amid the more difficult labour market conditions as a result of Covid-19.

About three in 10 job vacancies are filled through employment agencies said MOM.

Under the new rules, employment agencies must comply with the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices.

These include having consistent and fair selection criteria throughout the recruitment process, such as in job application forms and interviews, and hiring and developing a Singaporean core.

They must also brief clients on the guidelines and retain documentary proof of this.

Employment agencies must also make "reasonable efforts" to attract Singaporeans to the positions they are trying to fill, unless there is a documented agreement that the client instructs them to do otherwise.

To do this, the agency could advertise job vacancies through online job boards or work with Workforce Singapore or NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute to search for local jobseekers, for instance.

Agencies must also consider all candidates based on merit, and not discriminate based on factors such as age, race, nationality, religion, marital status and family responsibilities, gender and disability.

Employment agencies that fail to comply with the licensing conditions may be given demerit points, have their license suspended or revoked, or face prosecution, said MOM.

The agencies can also be taken to task under the Fair Consideration Framework, which was introduced in 2014 to specifically target discrimination against locals.

These rules, which have been enhanced over the years, state that firms with at least 10 employees must advertise openings for jobs paying below $20,000 a month on the national MyCareersFuture.sg portal for at least 14 days before applying for an employment pass for a foreigner.

The ministry raised the penalties under the framework in January this year for firms found guilty of discriminatory hiring practices.

Such firms will not be able to apply for new work passes nor renew existing work passes for between 12 and 24 months.

Those who falsely declare that they have considered all candidates fairly will also be prosecuted in court and face up to two years in jail, if found guilty.

MOM said it has received around 20 complaints annually in the last three years against employment agencies that posted discriminatory job advertisements.

After investigating them, MOM found it necessary to take action against almost all of those agencies.

The ministry said it will choose some employment agencies with fair hiring practices to place more vulnerable job seekers - those who are older, long-term unemployed or have disabilities - into jobs and traineeships under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package which was announced in the supplementary Fortitude Budget in May.

The selected employment agencies will receive funding support from MOM, it said, adding that it will provide more details later.

The Government aims to create close to 100,000 jobs, traineeships and training places for local jobseekers over 12 months through the package, to help them cope with the impact of Covid-19.

The ministry will also recognise employment agencies that have a strong track record of helping employers strengthen their Singaporean core by awarding them a Human Capital Partnership Mark for employment agencies.

They must first qualify for the Human Capital Partnership programme as an exemplary employer themselves.

MOM is in the process of shortlisting employment agencies that qualify for the HCP Mark for employment agencies, and expects to admit the first group to the scheme later this year, it said.

There are about 550 employers on the Human Capital Partnership scheme so far.

They are listed on the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices website and can use the mark in their branding.

They also receive faster consideration for work pass applications and a dedicated hotline with MOM.