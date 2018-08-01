New centre to offer finance professionals skills training, job matching

SINGAPORE - A new centre which aims to help finance professionals plan their careers was launched on Wednesday (Aug 1) by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF).

IBF Careers Connect, located at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Shenton Way, will help finance professionals pick up the skills they need to progress in their career, said IBF chairman Ravi Menon.

"Technology is transforming the financial industry," said Mr Menon, who is also MAS managing director. "Some new jobs are being created, some old ones displaced, while most jobs are being transformed."

During the launch, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the new centre's mission is to bring together efforts across the financial industry, unions and government to provide a one-stop integrated approach to career advice, job matching and skills development.

It will also take a longer-term view to work with financial institutions to develop career road maps and training opportunities, Mr Ong said.

"We want to be able to intervene early and facilitate professional conversion," he added.

The IBF is the national accreditation and certification agency for financial industry competency in Singapore.

The new centre currently has three full-time career coaches who will help clients learn about jobs in the financial sector and what they need to learn to be considered for them, said IBF chief executive Ng Nam Sin.

IBF Careers Connect is open to the public and career coaching services are offered free of charge.

Appointments may be made by e-mail at ibfcareersconnect@ibf.org.sg or calling the hotline on 6305 5666. The centre also accepts walk-ins.