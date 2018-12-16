More workers in distress helped by Migrant Workers' Centre this year

SINGAPORE - More foreign workers received help this year from the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), with more than $500,000 in financial assistance given out.

This is more than double the figure given out from the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund last year, and goes towards meals or ex gratia payments for workers who cannot fully recover their salary claims, for instance.

MWC chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said on Sunday (Dec 16) that so far this year, the organisation has housed more than 530 workers - also double last year's number - and provided more than 87,000 meals.

"We expect these numbers to be the norm going forward," he told reporters at a sports carnival for workers at Terusan Recreation Centre in Jurong.

He said the higher numbers are because the centre started handling cases referred by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) since August last year. TADM conducts mediation for salary-related claims.

Mr Yeo said workers should seek help early if disputes arise, but added that many worry they will be repatriated or lose their jobs and are hesitant to come forward.

"We are trying to work more closely with (the Ministry of Manpower) and employers to extend better employment assistance and have a more structured employment assistance programme to assure them that they can go on to a new job in Singapore," he said.

There are times when workers' companies are already in financial difficulty by the time they come forward, so they are unable to recoup the money they are owed, he said.

For example, a group of 27 workers who were owed eight to 12 months of salary were unable to fully recover their salary claims, as the company director had filed for bankruptcy. The workers were evicted from their accommodation due to unpaid dormitory bills.

MWC arranged housing for the workers and paid out $30,000 in ex gratia assistance to help them meet urgent financial needs such as family living expenses.

Mr Yeo also attributed the greater assistance given out this year to more workers knowing about MWC's work, as it has been increasing the number of foreign worker ambassadors who help with outreach at dormitories and at events.

The number has grown to 3,000, up from 1,200 when the programme was started last year. The aim is to have 5,000 ambassadors by 2020, he said.

The sports carnival was organised by MWC to celebrate International Migrants Day, which falls on Dec 18. It focused on health and safety, with activities including a mass run, cricket competition and zumba workout.

Mr Yeo said the MWC will work closely with the Health Promotion Board next year to go to dormitories and workplaces to promote the message of healthy living and eating.