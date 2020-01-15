More PMETs to benefit from renewal of reskilling programme

More mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) will be able to benefit from the renewal of a reskilling programme that will help them move into in-demand tech roles.

The Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) for Salesforce Platform Professionals will be renewed for three years until 2023, it was announced yesterday at the graduation ceremony held for 29 participants of the programme's pilot run.

About 150 PMETs, including mid-career switchers, will benefit from the partnership between Workforce Singapore (WSG), software firm Salesforce and trade association SGTech. The partnership is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Economic Development Board.

Renewal of the programme will provide continued conversion opportunities for mid-career PMETs to tap the high-growth potential of the information and communications technology sector.

More than 40 participants took part in the pilot run of the Salesforce PCP, which has seen several intakes since its September 2018 launch.

The programme combines classroom training with structured on-the-job training in companies they are placed in over a six-month period, during which participants learn to use the Salesforce platform, which includes customer relationship management and marketing software.

Graduates can expect to move into new roles such as business analysts and developers, take on new functions at work, or switch careers to industries such as finance, healthcare and technology.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said there will be continued, growing demand for workers with skills in new technologies in a fast-moving digital landscape, and the partnership will help more local mid-career PMETs take on jobs with good career prospects.