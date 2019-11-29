More help for PMETs, businesses in manufacturing

Manufacturers will find it easier to find skilled staff to support their business transformation while workers keen to enter the sector can get more help to make a career switch.

Business transformation involves workers helping a firm innovate with new technology like robotics and artificial intelligence.

Professional conversion programmes for the manufacturing sector are now offering more places to benefit an additional 1,000 professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) over a period of three years.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, during a visit to precision engineering manufacturer TranZplus on Wednesday, said: "What we see is there is still scope for more to come into the manufacturing sector.

"Around 13,000 workers have gone through professional conversion programmes and one in 10" was in manufacturing.

More than 1,400 people have undertaken the manufacturing programmes since 2016, benefiting about 600 companies.

Mrs Teo added that workers have to go through reskilling to help them enter new sectors and boost businesses.

The additional 1,000 places - the intake started in September - will be for PMETs who want to make the switch to the sector through the professional conversion programme for manufacturing professionals, and one for technical sales engineers or managers.

The programmes will equip mid-career people with skills needed to take on jobs in roles such as operations management, quality assurance, project management, skills and marketing, and business and account development.

Workforce Singapore said in a statement: "Companies looking to reskill and redeploy existing employees affected by the business transformation into new or enhanced roles can also tap these professional conversion programmes to defray the costs of retraining their workforce."

>1,400 Number of people who have undertaken the manufacturing programmes since 2016, benefiting about 600 companies.

It added that the move is in response to the projected demand from the sector and to further prepare employers and workers for economic upturn.

Mrs Teo said: "One way of describing (today's economic situation) is persistent showers with pockets of sunshine. There is some cloudiness and yet, also companies that are doing well.

"Companies may still see opportunities to expand and strengthen themselves. We have to make the best out of the pockets of sunshine to help companies to grow."

She noted that 90 per cent of those who have gone through professional conversion programmes remain in employment.

TranZplus chief executive Nelson Lim said he is taking this time to embark on Industry 4.0 and explore solutions that can reduce repetitive work, innovate and lift productivity. He is also diversifying into indoor farming technologies, while training his workforce.

He expects sales revenue to rise by more than 3 per cent and is still hiring, with two new staff members joining last week.

TranZplus finance manager Serene Tan, 53, was one of the employees who went through the professional conversion programme when moving from the shipping and transport industry to manufacturing. She said: "I learnt a lot about sales strategies and skills and how to have a good relationship with customers".

General manager Simon Lim, 53, also went through a professional conversion programme from March to last month. He said: "I learnt about how to expand a business overseas and even how to deal with younger staff. It really helped me transition from my previous job roles in multinational corporations to a small and medium-sized enterprise. The experience in other jobs is important, but such programmes help with the transition."