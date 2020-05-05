Minister shares migrant worker's note of heartfelt thanks

A Bangladeshi worker's heartfelt note thanking the Singapore authorities and those helping migrant workers deal with the Covid-19 outbreak was read out in Parliament yesterday by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Mrs Teo had highlighted the worker's gratitude after pointing out efforts by the Government, community groups and companies to help migrant workers here.

The Government has been criticised recently for the quality, quantity and type of food served to workers under lockdown. Several hundred thousand foreign workers have been confined to their dorms or other places of residence as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.

The worker Mrs Teo mentioned is Mr Sozal Mirza, 27, who had posted his message on the Facebook group True Life of Singapore Migrant Workers on April 17.

"I, on behalf of all Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore, want to thank the entire Singapore Government. Police, MOM, MOH and every security, every cleaner, every food supplier," he wrote, referring to the Manpower and Health ministries.

The dormitory resident thanked them for providing workers cooped up in dorms with food, daily necessities, masks, hand sanitiser, Wi-Fi and SIM cards, plus medical help.

"And I'm today promising here in public, if I got a chance to do something for Singapore, I will do it (at) any cost, because they are doing their best for me. I will also do my best for them," Mr Mirza wrote.

Mrs Teo said it was "refreshing" to hear what the workers had to say and thanked Mr Mirza for his "heartfelt acknowledgement".

She added: "Yes, there were initial problems with food. Yes, it is very hard to be cooped up in the rooms. And yes, they miss their families and want to go home.

"But listen also to the voices from their hearts."

Danson Cheong