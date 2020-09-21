Management has to do the work when staff 'go missing'

Demand for cleaning and disinfection services has doubled for A1 Facility Services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business is so good that 29-year-old founder and director Bryan Goh has stepped in to do the work himself on a few occasions, largely because he cannot get enough workers.

The company, which has seen its revenue increase by 30 per cent, has tried to hire more Singaporeans by putting up more job ads, but some of those who are employed "go missing" after a while, he said.

As a result, company staff who are in management roles, such as the general manager of operations, have had to step in to complete the jobs, said Mr Goh.

The company currently employs between 100 and 200 staff, but is still facing a manpower shortage, said Mr Goh.

"Due to Covid-19, people want more disinfection services and they want their place to be cleaned more frequently. Existing clients are also increasing their cleaning frequency," he said.

"One of our clients, Gym Pod, used to ask for cleaning twice a week, but now, they are asking for daily cleaning, which is four times more."

More manpower is needed in such cases, but with the border closed and the company unable to hire more foreign workers, the company has no choice but to charge clients more, said Mr Goh.

"We don't have enough manpower to keep up with the demand," he said.

Charmaine Ng