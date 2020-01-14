Logistics firm first to be charged with false declaration on fair hiring for Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - Ti2 Logistics has become the first company to be charged in court with making a false declaration in an employment pass application that it had considered local candidates fairly before trying to employ a foreigner.

On Tuesday (Jan 14), the logistics firm was charged with falsely declaring that it had considered local applicants fairly for a business development manager position.

Court documents showed that the false declaration was made when Ti2 Logistics submitted an employment pass application for one Zhou Jianxin on July 26, 2019, to the Work Pass Division of the Ministry of Manpower.

The firm said that it had interviewed two Singapore citizens and considered local candidates fairly for the position, when it knew it was forced.

Those convicted of offences under the Foreign Manpower Act can be jailed for up to two years, fined $20,000, or both.