Home Team's tech arm to hire more talent

The Home Team Science and Technology Agency, or HTX, will recruit more talent across all disciplines of science and engineering to strengthen its capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges and manpower constraints.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Second Minister for Home Affairs, announced this in Parliament yesterday during the debate on her ministry's budget.

Formed in December last year, HTX will require scientists for the development of crime forensics and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) detection capabilities.

"They will be deployed in various roles, from cyber security to developing algorithms, to augment the Home Team's front-line response. We have already seen strong interest in HTX as a career," she added.

Last year, about 170 officers joined the agency. This year, its recruitment drive will include hiring software, mechanical and electrical engineers as well as computer scientists to deal with the challenges posed by data and digital technologies.

At the same time, HTX will build a cadre of uniformed officers grounded in operational experience and proficient in technology, Mrs Teo added.

The ministry is progressively introducing an "Ops-Tech Career Track" for Home Affairs Uniformed Services officers across the Home Team departments.

"There will be structured pathways to enhance these officers' operational experience and exposure to technology," she added.

"These officers can also embark on further studies to develop technical knowledge.

"As a start, over 200 such Ops-Tech posts, with redesigned job scopes, will be identified in key police and civil defence departments and front-line units."

Mrs Teo announced the new moves when replying to MPs such as Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) who had asked how the Home Team will tap HTX's expertise and leverage technology to mitigate manpower constraints and emerging threats, such as terrorism financing and increased drug use in the region.

Mrs Teo replied that HTX will house 14 centres to develop deep tech capabilities to support a range of operations.

One centre she highlighted focuses on robotics, automation and unmanned systems. It has tailored solutions to augment the operations of the police and civil defence force.

These include the police's fully autonomous patrol robot, Matar 3.0, or Multi-purpose All Terrain Autonomous Robot, and the civil defence force's Rover-X, a sensor-loaded robot which can be used in search and rescue operations.

Another centre targets CBRNE threats. In the last 10 years, a network of these detection laboratories has been set up. It aids front-line units to spot and intercept dangerous materials at border checkpoints.

On average, the labs do about 125,000 screenings for dangerous materials every year. More checkpoints will have these labs.

By 2023, a new lab will be built at Changi Airfreight Centre, and more are in the pipeline for the future Tuas Mega Port and Changi Airport Terminal 5.

A third centre is on digital forensics. HTX and the police will implement the DIGital Evidence Search Tool, or Digest, to automate the forensic processing of voluminous digital data.

Other departments, like the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, have been digitalising their services and using technology to provide fuss-free service to people.