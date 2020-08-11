Firms linked to e-commerce among those still hiring

A bright spot in a gloomy economy is the warehouse and logistics industry, thanks to the rising volume of online sales.

Companies in this industry said they continue to hire for positions such as drivers and logistics assistants.

Supply chain solutions company YCH Group has nearly 30 openings for roles such as forklift and prime mover drivers, officers and logistics assistants.

Salaries can range from $1,800 for a logistics assistant to $5,000 for a prime mover driver.

A spokesman for the company's human resource division said: "We are looking for motivated individuals who are nimble and agile, and have a keen interest to explore the supply chain and logistics sector."

The spokesman added that the sector is important in helping to ensure the flow of goods remains open during this unprecedented time, and that it is key in supporting long-term economic recovery because it helps global trade.

The company is hiring to keep up with the operational needs of its customers, which are in various industries such as fast-moving consumer goods, electronics and "the burgeoning e-commerce sector", he said.

E-commerce firm Ezbuy is hiring for five positions, including warehouse assistants.

It is also looking at hiring interns for roles like coordinator supporting intern.

The company's human resource manager Guo Yuzhen said: "This (pandemic) has created a sudden and dramatic change in consumer behaviour, with more consumers turning to online shopping. Covid-19 has massively accelerated the growth of e-commerce, and Ezbuy is no exception."

Ezbuy's customers buy daily necessities, groceries and other items on its platform.

The staff it is looking to hire should be responsible, be able to solve problems and be a team player, Ms Guo added.

Besides logistics, other sectors that are still hiring include some segments of the retail and service industry.

Hair care company Beijing 101 Hair Consultants has almost 20 job openings in roles ranging from hair stylist to roadshow promoter.

Salaries can go from $1,800 to as high as $6,000 for some hair consultants.

The company's human resource manager Coco Lim said: "Our service skills need time to train, so we need to recruit now to prepare for our planned expansion."

Sue-Ann Tan