Coronavirus: 89 work passes revoked for breaching entry approval requirements or stay-home notices

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revoked a total of 89 work passes as of Saturday (March 21) for breaching entry approval and stay-home notice (SHN) requirements.

Out of this number, 73 were work-pass holders with travel history to countries affected by Covid-19 and who entered Singapore without obtaining entry approval from MOM.

These countries refer to places from which travellers would be required to serve a 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore.

Another 16 work-pass holders were caught breaching the Leave of Absence (LOA) or SHN requirements.

MOM said in a statement that some were caught working at their workplaces.

Others were caught leaving their place of residence during the period of their LOA or SHN, even when instructed not to do so.

"Many of these violations occurred during the first month following the imposition of the SHN requirement. In the second month, the number of violations fell to four," MOM said.

SHN was introduced in February, initially covering those with travel history from mainland China.

The workers have been permanently banned from working in Singapore.

MOM said that it also has suspended the work-pass privileges of employers for periods ranging from one to three years, as they have failed to discharge their duties to ensure that their employees comply with the LOA or SHN requirements.

With stricter border requirements, entry approvals and SHN are now required for work-pass holders entering Singapore from anywhere in the world.

MOM said employers are reminded to seek approval using the online facility for work-pass holders to enter or return to Singapore.

"Employers should inform their employees not to make travel plans to Singapore until approval has been obtained from MOM," it added.

When the employee arrives, the person will also be required to serve the 14-day mandatory SHN.

"Employers and employees have a joint duty to ensure that the employee behaves responsibly during the SHN," MOM said.

"MOM will continue to take enforcement measures against errant employers or employees who do not comply with the requirements set out above, including the revocation of work passes and suspension of work-pass privileges."