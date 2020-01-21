Company director accused of taking kickbacks from foreign workers hoping to work for his firm

SINGAPORE - The company director of an electrical engineering company has been charged with multiple employment offences, including allegedly collecting kickbacks from foreign workers working for him, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Chen Shiqi, a 54-year-old director of San Tong Engineering, was also charged with illegally employing foreign workers, failing to pay salaries to employees and making false declaration of salaries when applying for work passes for employees.

Chen faces 66 charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb 4, the MOM said.

The ministry said investigations against Chen were prompted by complaints to MOM lodged by foreign workers of the company in relation to salary disputes. Checks showed that Chen allegedly demanded money from foreign employees for them to be considered for employment by San Tong Engineering.

He is also accused of employing foreign workers illegally after their work permits had been revoked.

Those found guilty of employing a foreign worker without a valid work pass can be fined between $5,000 and $30,000, jailed up to a year, or both.

Making a false statement or providing false information in any application or renewal of a work pass also carries with it a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Receiving money in connection with the employment of a foreign employee is punishable with a fine of up to $30,000, jail of up to two years, or both.

An employer who fails to pay his workers' salary can be fined between $3,000 and $15,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The MOM urged members of the public who have information on cases of employment violations to report to the ministry via its website or call MOM on 6438-5122.