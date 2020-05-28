Companies still hiring amid economic slump

Companies are still hiring in spite of the economic downturn.

Diverse sectors including logistics, healthcare, technology and finance are still seeking candidates ranging from graduates of the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities to mid-career professionals.

Case in point: There are up to 1,600 jobs being offered in the ongoing SGUnited Jobs virtual career fair by Workforce Singapore (WSG), held from May 19 to this coming Sunday. It lists openings in operational roles such as cashiers at FairPrice and food and beverage service attendants at Marina Bay Sands.

The Government announced on Tuesday that there will be over 40,000 job opportunities this year for local job seekers under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. Job seekers can search for these jobs at https://www.mycareersfuture.sg.

WSG is also running three concurrent virtual career fairs for the financial services, accounting and engineering sectors.

Among the full-time positions available are compliance manager roles at the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, governance and risk consultant positions at Baker Tilly Consultancy, and auditing roles at CapitaLand.

Other companies in a variety of industries are also still keeping their doors open.

Mr Ian Alexander Ang, chief executive and co-founder of gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab, said the firm has 30 to 40 openings across departments such as human resources, marketing, back-end development and customer support.

Ninja Van also has over 30 jobs available, predominantly in sales, operations and engineering. Some positions are at a junior level, open to fresh graduates. Mr Imran Bustamam, the logistics firm's regional head of human resources, said: "We are looking for candidates who have a good attitude and are willing to work in a hands-on environment."

Technology services company Percept Solutions' director and chief country officer Satish Kosaraju said: "We have roles that enable enterprise mobility, virtualisation and remote workforce and customer management. We also have positions for specialists in cloud application deployment and architecture and enterprise cyber security."

Meanwhile, the finance sector is also hiring, with DBS Bank announcing earlier this month that it plans to hire over 2,000 staff this year in areas such as data science.

1,600

Number of jobs being offered in the ongoing SGUnited Jobs virtual career fair by Workforce Singapore.

Singtel also said it expects to recruit about 2,000 this year for business, corporate and operations roles. These include 300 fresh graduates for full-time positions.

There are also 400 positions available at public healthcare technology agency Integrated Health Information Systems. Its chief human resource officer May Wee said the roles available require a wide range of skill sets, such as those for software engineers, deep data scientists, project leaders and corporate service professionals.

Those seeking temporary roles can visit the SGUnited Jobs virtual career fair. Experts said that even such jobs are important to help people gain experience.

Adecco Group regional managing director Philippe Martinez said: "Skills that one can learn include adaptability, teamwork, problem solving and potential digital skills when picking up (new) systems."

Ms Annie Yap, group managing director of human resource and recruitment firm AYP Group, said: "Particularly for students who are looking to enter the job market, taking up temporary jobs will bolster their resumes."

A WSG spokesman said: "Those who take on temporary jobs in another sector will be able to acquire additional industry knowledge, which can add to their resume and capabilities. They can then make use of the opportunity to see if they are suited for the industry and make a more informed decision in their career planning."