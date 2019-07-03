Cleaners to get wage increases, bonus from next year

SINGAPORE - Eligible resident cleaners will get bonuses from Jan 1 next year and annual wage increases from July 1.

The measures, which were recommended by the Tripartite Cluster for Cleaners (TCC) last November, have been adopted by the Commissioner for Labour, it was announced on Wednesday (July 3).

The new remuneration is part of the updated Progressive Wage Model that sets out the minimum pay for different job levels and pegs wage increases to a skills ladder.

It applies to workers in the cleaning, security and landscape sectors.

The TCC first advocated for a bonus for cleaners in December 2016 as part of a national effort to raise wages and encourage skills upgrading in the cleaning industry.

The measures announced on Wednesday are expected to benefit more than 40,000 cleaners employed by around 1,300 firms.

The bonus will be implemented from Jan 1.

Resident cleaners must have worked for the same business for at least 12 continuous months and cannot have already received other forms of bonuses that correspond to at least two weeks' pay in the past year.

The 3 per cent annual wage increases will apply to all resident cleaners at licensed cleaning businesses from July 1 next year.

The Manpower Ministry said on Wednesday that cleaning businesses that seek to be licensed must ensure that their remuneration for resident cleaners follows the latest Progressive Wage Model guidelines.

These businesses must also pay resident cleaners according to their progressive wage plans and issue payslips containing details of the basic wage and other payments.

Firms that breach licensing conditions face a financial penalty not exceeding $5,000 and could have their licence suspended or revoked.