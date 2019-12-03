Cleaners to be better trained in safety; higher minimum pay for restroom staff

SINGAPORE - All resident cleaners will need to be trained in workplace safety and health from 2022 to reduce the risk of slips, trips and falls among a workforce that tends to be older.

Their employers must also send them for one of the core Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) modules identified by the Tripartite Cluster of Cleaners (TCC) for their relevant job level.

And cleaners who look after restrooms must be paid more than general indoor cleaners from July 1, 2021.

They must receive basic monthly wages of at least $1,486, up from $1,274 for general indoor cleaners, in recognition of the hardships they experience, said the TCC on Tuesday (Dec 3).

These updates to the progressive wage model for cleaners are among new recommendations made by the council, which comprises representatives from the labour movement, employers, service buyers and government. It consulted with tripartite partners, including training providers, for around a year.

The recommendations were accepted by the Government on Tuesday.

The progressive wage model has been a compulsory condition for cleaning companies to be licensed since 2014.

Under updates to the model - in 2016 and 2018 - cleaners will get 3 per cent annual wage increases from July 1 next year to 2022, as well as an annual bonus from Jan 1 next year.

TCC chairman Zainal Sapari said discussions are already ongoing on further updates to the wage schedule. "Since we are increasing the base pay levels, we need a strong justification to service buyers to pay more by showing workers are being upskilled."

There are about 39,000 residents who comprise about 68 per cent of the total cleaning workforce.

Cleaners must already take two WSQ modules, but the TCC felt that one should be on safety and health because the age profile of cleaners tends to be older.

Council member Tony Chooi, who is president of the Environmental Management Association of Singapore, noted: "Some may not know which chemicals are dangerous. And as more machines are introduced to the industry, it will be good for them to recognise how to use the machines safely."

The council curated the list of available courses and is working with training providers to develop more of these to cover all the technical competencies listed under the skills framework for the environmental services industry, which was rolled out in 2017.

The council also said "restroom cleaners" should be made a separate job role under the progressive wage model for cleaners, which is a ladder that sets out minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different skill levels. Their salaries will be similar to those of healthcare cleaners in hospitals or general cleaners in town councils, for example.

If they also clean general areas, they should be classified as restroom cleaners if they spend at least half their time cleaning restrooms.

Mr Chooi said about 20 per cent to 25 per cent of cleaners here are restroom cleaners.

The TCC also called on service buyers - such as developers who outsource cleaning of their properties - to adopt contracts based on outcomes rather than worker headcount, and to allow cleaning companies to send workers for training during working hours and without insisting on replacement staff as long as service standards are maintained.

City Developments Limited group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong, who is also on the TCC, said that as a service buyer, "we want efficient and safety-conscious workers because we don't want any accidents".

"If the service provider can assure us that workers are trained we are prepared to consider paying a bit more," he added.