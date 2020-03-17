Coronavirus: Accommodation available for all Malaysian workers here without homes in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Malaysian workers who choose to remain in Singapore will have a place to stay, said Minister Josephine Teo on Tuesday (March 17), speaking at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on the Covid-19 virus.

Employers have mostly been able to find accommodation options on their own, but those who have had difficulty doing so - numbering around several hundred - have approached the Ministry of Manpower, Mrs Teo said.

"It may take some time because employers and workers have preferences and different budgets, so we need time to match them," she said.

"In the few hours that we've been (working with them), we've been able to match more than 10,000 so far... so we're confident that those affected will be able to find suitable accommodation by the end of the night."

This announcement by Mrs Teo and the Ministry of Manpower follows a movement control order announced by Malaysia that will start on Wednesday (March 18) and last till March 31. Among other things, all Malaysians will be barred from travelling abroad and there will also be a ban on all foreign tourists and visitors to the country.

About 415,000 people, many of them Malaysians working in Singapore, use the land checkpoints between the two countries daily.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 Malaysians have no living arrangements in Singapore. They include some 1,000 nurses and other healthcare workers who make the daily commute from across the Causeway to their workplaces here.

The Manpower Ministry said on Tuesday that it is currently working with tripartite partners to help affected companies and help them find suitable accommodations.

There are a number of housing options: workers can also be encouraged to stay with relatives, friends, or colleagues. If this is not feasible, employers can consider hotels and dormitories.

A third option is rental, with the authorities rolling out a plan to help with costs, to the tune of $50 per worker per night for 14 nights.

"Our objective is to minimise any impact on the delivery of services for our people," the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

"We advise employers to assess their manpower needs carefully and make a considered decision as to whether they need their affected workers to remain in Singapore," said MOM.

"In providing assistance, we will prioritise the needs of firms that provide essential services such as healthcare, security, cleaning, waste management, facilities management, logistics and transport."