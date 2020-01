There have been three workplace deaths since the start of the year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday, as it urged companies to ensure they have measures in place to keep their workers safe.

With the Chinese New Year festive period approaching, some firms may be ramping up work activities to meet deadlines, it noted.

All firms have to review work practices and ensure the necessary safeguards are in place, it added.

