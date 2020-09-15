1,000 precision engineering jobs on offer

Nearly 1,000 jobs in the precision engineering industry have been available since April under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, with 76.5 per cent of them for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

About 750 of the jobs are for PMETs in roles such as product engineer, electrical and electronics engineer, and quality assurance inspector. The remaining 230 non-PMET jobs include those of production operator, welder and pipe fitter.

Meanwhile, there have been about 440 company-hosted traineeships and attachments available in precision engineering, with 360 for PMET roles and 80 for non-PMET roles.

Of the 80 training opportunities available, 60 are for PMET roles while 20 are for non-PMET roles.

The precision engineering industry here plays a crucial role in improving manufacturing processes and providing support for a wide range of businesses, such as the semiconductor, marine and offshore, aerospace and medical technology industries.

Salaries for the PMET jobs on offer in the precision engineering industry vary according to the specific job nature and skills required.

For example, industrial and production engineers may earn between $2,600 and $6,000, with the 50th percentile at $3,350. Manufacturing engineering technicians can earn between $1,500 and $2,350, with the 50th percentile at $1,750.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, in her weekly jobs situation report yesterday, noted that between April and July this year, more than 260 people found jobs in the precision engineering industry through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. Two in five of them were mid-career individuals who took part in career conversion programmes.

She added that since April, more than 30 job seekers have also entered company-hosted traineeships and attachments.

"Some job seekers may have the impression that the precision engineering industry only hires job seekers with technical skills, and choose not to seek out these opportunities because they think they lack the necessary experience," said Mrs Teo.

But job seekers who are new to the industry can undergo career conversion programmes to adapt to their new roles, she said, adding that for most employers, what is key is the willingness and courage to learn and adapt.

Despite the more subdued market, the precision engineering industry managed to grow by 11.4 per cent between January and July this year compared with the same period last year, said Mrs Teo.

Among the better performers in the industry are companies serving the medical technology and semiconductor sectors, due to increased demand for Covid-19-related products such as diagnostic kits and ventilators, she added.

They include those that supply machinery, systems and parts for tech appliances to support remote working, and companies that provide digital solutions such as sensors for shops to adhere to safe distancing guidelines.

HELPING LOCAL FIRMS GROW

Yesterday, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing also announced during the same press briefing that the Scale-up SG scheme will be enhanced, with the level of government funding raised to 80 per cent from 70 per cent until September next year to lighten cost pressures.

The programme also aims to groom another 50 companies in the next two years, up from a total of 42 firms in the first two batches.

The Scale-up SG scheme was launched in July last year to help local companies with high-growth potential to scale rapidly and eventually contribute significantly to Singapore's economy.

"We are going to step up our efforts to help many of these good companies, aspiring companies, to grow, and also to create more jobs in Singapore," he said.