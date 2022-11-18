Manjusri Secondary celebrates 40th anniversary with venerables, alumni and former staff

SINGAPORE - A school that continues to strive towards inculcating strong moral virtues and future-ready skills while providing quality education to students – this is the goal of Manjusri Secondary School for the next 40 years.

The school – the only local secondary school established by the Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) – celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday. The event, held at Manjusri’s school compound in Ubi, was attended by about 200 guests, including venerables from SBF, alumni and former staff members of the school.

Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, the president of the school’s management committee, said: “Our students are the future of the country, so we hope that they can continue to do well in their studies but, more importantly, not neglect their character development.”

Four bronze sculptures created by local sculptor Lim Leong Seng were commissioned by the school’s management committee to commemorate the school’s 40th anniversary. The artworks represent the four decades in which the school has been in the community, with each sculpture depicting a virtue from the school motto – wisdom, conduct, benevolence and aspiration.

School principal Sim Chong Boon said grounding the students in the four virtues over the last 40 years had given them a good foundation in which they can be active members of the community.

Looking ahead at the next 40 years, Mr Sim told The Straits Times: “Besides anchoring the students in these values, we also would like to equip them with knowledge and skills in order to thrive in the future economy.”

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin did the honours of unveiling one of the sculptures located in the central garden within the school.

In his speech, Mr Tan praised past and present school leaders, teachers and the SBF for their tireless support of the school and for nurturing students to be “passionate students and compassionate leaders”.

“Whether it is equipping students with the skills to navigate the digital space in today’s new normal, or sparking the joy of learning through its various programmes, the school has always set its eyes on its vision in building a vibrant learning community, distinguished by wisdom, conduct, benevolence and aspiration,” he said.

Mr Tan added that he “trusts that the school and students will continue their efforts to be of service to the community”, with further opportunities in view of residents who will soon settle into the flats of Ubi Grove, which is within the vicinity of the school.

The event also saw the launch of a commemorative book detailing the school’s 40-year history put together by staff members, and also marked the opening of an upgraded school library, with renovation and refurbishment works being funded by the estate of the late venerable Suit Woo Foong.

While the works are yet to be completed, the school aims to transform the library into a more collaborative space with study pods and discussion rooms, in accordance with feedback gathered from a group of students.