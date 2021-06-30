Mandatory testing starts for Block 91 Henderson Rd residents

Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 91 Henderson Road begins today.

This comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected five infections among three households there, it said yesterday.

"Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission," said the ministry.

Mandatory testing will be at the pavilion at Block 96B Henderson Road today and tomorrow between 9am and 4pm.

Testing is optional for residents who tested negative for the infection from last Friday onwards.

To detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, MOH will also conduct voluntary testing for visitors and those who have interacted with residents of Block 91 between June 9 and Monday.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres today and tomorrow or at the pavilion at Block 96B Henderson Road tomorrow, between 9am and 4pm.

To book an appointment and for information on test locations, those affected can go to this website (go.gov.sg/91-hr-covid-19-testing) or call 1800-333-9999.

MOH said all residents must bring their identity card for identification purposes.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Those who are still awaiting their test results should minimise social interactions.

The announcement yesterday follows several rounds of mass testing at various Housing Board blocks in the Bukit Merah and Redhill area, including Blocks 103 and 105 Henderson Crescent.

Meanwhile, there are five active Covid-19 clusters in Bukit Merah and Redhill, including the largest one at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre.