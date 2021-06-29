Mandatory Covid-19 testing for Block 91 Henderson Road after 5 cases found in 3 households

SINGAPORE - Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 91 Henderson Road begins on Wednesday (June 30).

This comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected five infections among three households there, MOH said on Tuesday.

"Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission," said the ministry.

Mandatory testing will be carried out at the pavilion at 96B Henderson Road on Wednesday and Thursday between 9am and 4pm.

Testing is optional for residents who tested negative for the infection from June 25.



Mandatory testing will be at the pavilion at 96B Henderson Road from Wednesday to Thursday between 9am and 4pm. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



To detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, MOH will also conduct voluntary testing for visitors and those who have interacted with residents of Block 91 between June 9 and Monday.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres on Wednesday and Thursday or at the pavilion at 96B Henderson Road on Thursday, between 9am and 4pm.

To book an appointment and for information on test locations, those affected can go to this website or call 1800-333-9999.

MOH said all residents must bring their NRIC for identification purposes.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Those who are still awaiting their test results should minimise social interactions as much as possible.

The announcement on Tuesday follows several rounds of mass testing at various Housing Board blocks in the Bukit Merah and Redhill area, including Blocks 103 and 105 Henderson Crescent.

Meanwhile, there are five active Covid-19 clusters in Bukit Timah and Redhill, including the largest one at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre.