Mandai welcomes nearly 800 animal babies in 2022

SINGAPORE - The four wildlife parks in Singapore celebrated 2022 with close to 800 births and hatchlings, including critically endangered cockatoos and the 14th baby of the zoo’s oldest pygmy hippo couple.

The Mandai Wildlife Group said on Wednesday that these babies hailed from 126 species, including 38 listed as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

The group, formerly known as Wildlife Reserves Singapore, manages the Mandai Wildlife Reserve which comprises the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Jurong Bird Park and River Wonders in Singapore.

The final year of Jurong Bird Park’s operations in 2022 ended with a bang. The park successfully hatched two critically endangered citron-crested cockatoos a month apart from each other, the first after 22 years, the park operator said in a statement.