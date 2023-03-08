Mandai welcomes nearly 800 animal babies in 2022

SINGAPORE - The four wildlife parks in Singapore celebrated 2022 with close to 800 births and hatchlings, including critically endangered cockatoos and the 14th baby of the zoo’s oldest pygmy hippo couple.
The Mandai Wildlife Group said on Wednesday that these babies hailed from 126 species, including 38 listed as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.
The group, formerly known as Wildlife Reserves Singapore, manages the Mandai Wildlife Reserve which comprises the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Jurong Bird Park and River Wonders in Singapore.
The final year of Jurong Bird Park’s operations in 2022 ended with a bang. The park successfully hatched two critically endangered citron-crested cockatoos a month apart from each other, the first after 22 years, the park operator said in a statement.
The birds were hand-raised at the park’s Breeding and Research Centre to increase the chances of survival of the highly threatened species from Indonesia, which is imperilled by illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss.
Other critically endangered new chicks on the block include a brood of 13 negros bleeding-heart pigeons, born under the first conservation breeding programme outside their native country of the Philippines. These birds will eventually be repatriated to their home country to boost wild populations there.
Meanwhile, the Singapore zoo recorded its first Burmese star tortoise hatchling, a species that was declared functionally extinct in the 2000s but is making a comeback due to conservation efforts worldwide.
The reptile, with its black domed shell marked by yellow radiating patterns, was among 21 first-time births across the parks.
The single egg was artificially incubated in the zoo’s RepTopia section to ensure the best conditions for successful hatching, the statement said.
Forty-one Golfodulcean poison dart frogs, six axolotls, three electric blue geckos and a lake titicaca frog were added to the past year’s list of threatened amphibian arrivals.
The zoo’s Fragile Forest embraced its first baby Linne’s two-toed sloth, the offspring of Inigo, an adult female from Taipei Zoo, and its mate Bunny, the zoo’s resident male sloth.
Like sloths in the wild, Indigo gave birth while hanging upside down.
The statement said: “The six-month-old baby has started to be inquisitive about its surroundings and enjoys solid food such as fruits and vegetables.
The zoo’s oldest pygmy hippo couple, aged 33 and 32, also gave birth to their 14th bundle of joy.
The calf was recently introduced to the larger and deeper pool in the exhibit with his mother.
Contrary to popular belief, pygmy hippos are not swimmers as their bodies are too dense to float, so they tiptoe in the water.
For the primates, the endangered ring-tailed lemurs grew their troop with the birth of a sixth member, the first since 2014.
The infant was conceived soon after its mother arrived from France in January 2022.
Meanwhile, River Wonders maintained its track record with the giant anteater, which is notoriously difficult to breed, making the park one of the key contributors to the species’ conservation programme.
The pup is the fifth anteater birth at the park.
The species has a single offspring once a year after a gestation period of about six months, the statement noted.
“The fast-growing pup is now too big to be carried on mum’s back for long periods of time, but he certainly has not stopped trying and loves jumping on her especially when she is resting,” the statement said.
The pair is currently still spending time together in an off-exhibit area.
Night Safari had three new brush-tailed rat kangaroos, also known as Woylies, which can be spotted along the Wallaby Trail.
Also at the park is a baby Southern Three-banded Armadillo that will make its debut in 2023.
The 2022 babies mark a fall in births and hatchings from 2021, which recorded about 900 new animals across 160 species.