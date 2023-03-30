Mandai’s Bird Paradise to open on May 8 with tickets at reduced prices

SINGAPORE – Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve will welcome its first guests on May 8 and visitors will be able to get discounted tickets until May 26.

Admission will cost $38 for an adult and $23 for a child aged three to 12, while seniors 60 years old and above will pay $20, Mandai Wildlife Group said on Thursday.

Visitors will pay the full price of $48 for an adult and $33 for a child from May 27. The ticket price for seniors will remain at $20.

Bird Paradise will have eight walk-through aviaries and feature two new bird programmes – Predators On Wings and Wings Of The World – which will be presented at the park’s Sky Amphitheatre.

Mandai said that visitors can see the world’s largest population of hornbills under human care, with many of them flying free in the walk-through aviaries, which have been designed to mimic habitats from around the globe.

There will also be opportunities for guests to go behind the scenes with keeper-led programmes. These include exclusive access to the park’s Avian Healthcare and Research Centre, where they can watch vets in action.