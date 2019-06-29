Man with contraband tobacco nabbed at airport

About 30kg of duty-unpaid loose tobacco was found during a baggage check at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that an officer had referred a 58-year-old male Chinese national for further checks at baggage screening.

During the checks, 79 packets of loose tobacco, disguised as Chinese tea leaves, weighing about 30kg, were found inside his luggage.

The case was handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations, the ICA said.

The post said: "ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contraband.

"The same methods of concealment used by smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore."

In a separate Facebook post on Wednesday, the ICA said that various e-cigarettes and related paraphernalia were found concealed in a Singapore-registered car arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday.

A total of 62 boxes of refillable e-cigarette juice pods, 27 bottles of e-cigarette juices and 29 e-cigarette devices were found.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger, both Singaporeans, were referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Choo Yun Ting