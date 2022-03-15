Man who wielded sword in Buangkok to be charged with causing hurt

A 37-year-old man who was arrested yesterday will be charged in court tomorrow with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

A police statement said they responded to calls for assistance at about 1.56pm yesterday about a man swinging a sword near Buangkok Square mall and stopping oncoming traffic.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly consumed unknown pills prior to leaving his home with the sword.

He had an altercation with members of the public at the lift lobby of the HDB block where he resided, then jaywalked across the road, allegedly using his weapon to hit five passing cars.

Upon reaching the traffic junction in front of Buangkok Square mall, he allegedly swung his weapon at a pedestrian. At this point, other members of the public came forward and helped restrain him until the police arrived and arrested him.

The statement said six members of the public assisted the police with apprehending the man.

The man and two members of the public sustained minor injuries, with one man taken to hospital conscious after suffering two slash wounds on his arm. Another suffered abrasions on his left knee.

The police said that the sword was seized as a case exhibit and that investigations are ongoing.

They later said that during a subsequent raid on the man's residence, they found two packets of yellow pills.

Preliminary investigations do not suggest that the incident was an act of terror.

The police said: "The man is traced for multiple offences, including violence offences. He had previously been remanded in the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with substance use disorder."

The man will be charged in court for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.