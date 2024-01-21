Man, who was naked and allegedly armed with a knife in Hougang, arrested

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to the hospital on Jan 20 after he had allegedly armed himself with a knife in public and climbed onto the roof of a connecting sheltered walkway in a Housing Board estate.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 623 Hougang Avenue 8 at 8.05pm on Jan 20.

Preliminary investigations show that after the man had allegedly armed himself with a knife in public, he returned to his home at Block 626 Hougang Avenue 2, said the police. He refused to allow police officers to enter his flat.

He later armed himself with a chopper and a frying pan, then climbed onto the kitchen ledge before making his way to the roof of a connecting sheltered walkway, said the police, who added that the man was naked.

“As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident,” said the police.