Man, who was naked and allegedly armed with a knife in Hougang, arrested

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to the hospital on Jan 20 after he had allegedly armed himself with a knife in public and climbed onto the roof of a connecting sheltered walkway in a Housing Board estate.
The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 623 Hougang Avenue 8 at 8.05pm on Jan 20.
Preliminary investigations show that after the man had allegedly armed himself with a knife in public, he returned to his home at Block 626 Hougang Avenue 2, said the police. He refused to allow police officers to enter his flat.
He later armed himself with a chopper and a frying pan, then climbed onto the kitchen ledge before making his way to the roof of a connecting sheltered walkway, said the police, who added that the man was naked.
“As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident,” said the police.
Shin Min Daily News reported that a resident recounted that the man was holding a knife and loitering near a coffee shop.
The resident also said that the man was covered in blood, likely due to scratches by the tree branches which he tried to hide near while on the roof of the sheltered walkway.
After a three-hour standoff, at about midnight, the man was finally subdued, according to Shin Min.
The police said the man was secured after he fell from the roof of the sheltered walkway.
He was subsequently arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, appearing nude in public, and was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.
He suffered minor injuries and was conscious when taken to the hospital.
No other person was injured in the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.
The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.