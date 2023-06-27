Police investigating after man uses pole to stop anti-bird netting installation at Fernvale block

SINGAPORE - A police report was made against a resident after he used a pole to stop workers on a gondola from installing anti-bird netting outside a Housing Board block in Fernvale, Sengkang, on June 21.

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the workers did not plan to install the netting outside the resident’s flat, as the 45-year-old had not opted for the feature, which was meant to prevent pigeons from resting, defecating and roosting at the air-conditioner ledge area.

The police have confirmed they were alerted to a case of rash act at Block 471C Fernvale Street on June 21 at 1.26pm.

“No injuries were reported and a 45-year-old man is assisting with investigations,” they added.

In a video published on Stomp on June 22, a male resident is seen using a pole and later grabbing the safety rope attached to the gondola in a bid to stop two workers from carrying out the installation work.

The workers are seen talking to the resident, and one of them takes a photo with his phone of the man shouting at them.

A Shin Min Daily News report quoted the resident as saying: “I was very angry and I stopped the workers as I was not affected by the birds and did not agree to the installation work in the first place.”

He also said the netting would make it harder to paint the exterior walls and carry out air-con maintenance work.

In response to ST’s queries, the town council clarified that the anti-bird netting is not a permanent feature and only covers the air-con ledge area.

“It comes with a zip-opening at the side, which allows access for air-con servicing and repairs or installation works when required,” its spokesman said.

The town council had offered to install the netting for residents of selected blocks that are undergoing Repair and Redecoration works, and proceeded with the installation after about 80 per cent of the residents opted for it.

Its spokesman stressed that “for those who opted out, AMKTC will not install the bird netting outside their units”.

Under the Town Councils Act 1988, a town council may make improvements to the common property for the benefit of the residents of HDB estates.