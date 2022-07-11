Man who posted video of road rage incident on Tuas Second Link says doxxing should stop

SINGAPORE - The man who posted a video of a confrontation involving the male driver and woman passenger of a red Kia during a traffic congestion said people should stop harassing the pair.
The minor fender bender near the Tuas Second Link is now being investigated by police in Malaysia for committing mischief, and in Singapore for public harassment.
In the video posted on Saturday (July 9), which has been shared widely on social media, a woman can be seen blocking a black Toyota Alphard from moving while a man gestures at the same car.
Civil servant Muhammed Haziq said the people in the video are being treated unfairly, and he feels sorry for them.
He is aware that online vigilantes have pulled up details they say are about the woman and the male driver.
"We are unsure if that is really the woman and if the man is her husband. My family doesn't know if they want to believe what is online.
"But if it is her, I believe that the way she is being treated is unfair for her. I would appreciate if people stop putting up her pictures," said Mr Haziq, 25.
Meanwhile, police in Singapore told The Straits Times that a report has been made for doxxing.
Mr Haziq said he was not with his family in the Alphard at the time.
His 51-year-old father was driving the car with his mother, also 51, and Mr Haziq's two siblings - girls aged 9 and 17.
They were heading to the property they own at Forest City in Johor Baru.
After Mr Haziq posted the video on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, online vigilantes dug up personal information about the people they claimed were in the red Kia.
Police said those found guilty of publishing identifiable information about a person with the intention to harass, cause violence or fear of violence to a person can be jailed up to a year and fined $5,000.
The incident happened on Saturday amid heavy traffic near Tuas Second Link Immigration and Quarantine Complex.
Mr Haziq said his father saw a gap in traffic on the right lane, signalled his intention and moved to switched lanes.
A red Kia moved forward, and the two cars grazed each other.
"My dad allowed the Kia to move forward, before he decided to dismount from his vehicle to talk to the Kia driver about a private settlement regarding the damages.
"However, the driver refused to leave his car and instead, provoked my dad with vulgar hand signs," said Mr Haziq.
He said his father returned to the car when he realised that there was nothing else he could do.
His father planned to later make a police report in Singapore and Johor Baru.
But as they were moving off, he said a woman, who was a passenger in the Kia, stood in front of their car.
She then removed the car's number plate and threw it against the Alphard's windscreen. This was caught by the car's dashboard cameras.
The driver of the Kia, in a blue t-shirt, also directed a gesture at the Mr Haziq's father.
But in an interview with Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, a woman who claimed to be the female passenger, said it was the driver of the Alphard who instigated her son by demanding he step out of the car.
She said the Alphard had repeatedly cut lanes to get ahead, adding that they had been stuck in traffic for about an hour at that point.
"After I checked the scratches, I didn't think it was serious.
"I wanted to forget about it, but the other party stopped and scolded my son and even provoked him to get out of the car for 'one-on-one'."
"My son ignored him," she said, adding that she had sustained abrasions when the Alphard nudged her while she stood infront of it.
"I was in pain and upset, which was why I was so angry that I plucked out the license plate and threw it at the car. I later realised that both my legs were bleeding," she added.
Mr Haziq said he posted the video so people would be careful on the road, but to also show what his family went through.
"Obviously my sisters and mother couldn't handle her and my dad, as a man, couldn't physically touch her...
"I shared the videos so the woman can come forward and settle the matter.
"My father just wants to get his car fixed and wants to claim for the damages that the woman has caused," Mr Haziq said.
The Malaysian police said they have identified suspects who committed mischief near the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they will assist their Malaysian counterparts when asked.