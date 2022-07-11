Man who posted video of road rage incident on Tuas Second Link says doxxing should stop

SINGAPORE - The man who posted a video of a confrontation involving the male driver and woman passenger of a red Kia during a traffic congestion said people should stop harassing the pair.

The minor fender bender near the Tuas Second Link is now being investigated by police in Malaysia for committing mischief, and in Singapore for public harassment.

In the video posted on Saturday (July 9), which has been shared widely on social media, a woman can be seen blocking a black Toyota Alphard from moving while a man gestures at the same car.

Civil servant Muhammed Haziq said the people in the video are being treated unfairly, and he feels sorry for them.

He is aware that online vigilantes have pulled up details they say are about the woman and the male driver.

"We are unsure if that is really the woman and if the man is her husband. My family doesn't know if they want to believe what is online.

"But if it is her, I believe that the way she is being treated is unfair for her. I would appreciate if people stop putting up her pictures," said Mr Haziq, 25.

Meanwhile, police in Singapore told The Straits Times that a report has been made for doxxing.

Mr Haziq said he was not with his family in the Alphard at the time.

His 51-year-old father was driving the car with his mother, also 51, and Mr Haziq's two siblings - girls aged 9 and 17.

They were heading to the property they own at Forest City in Johor Baru.

After Mr Haziq posted the video on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, online vigilantes dug up personal information about the people they claimed were in the red Kia.

Police said those found guilty of publishing identifiable information about a person with the intention to harass, cause violence or fear of violence to a person can be jailed up to a year and fined $5,000.

The incident happened on Saturday amid heavy traffic near Tuas Second Link Immigration and Quarantine Complex.