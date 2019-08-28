Man who left unconscious baby at SGH nabbed for drug offences

A man who took off after leaving an unconscious baby in critical condition at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has been arrested.

The 28-year-old was nabbed on Monday, two days after he abandoned the baby at the hospital in Outram Road. He was caught in Woodlands after a joint operation, said the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The joint effort came after the discovery of drug-related items in a car he was driving that police had intercepted in Kampong Bahru Road leading towards Lower Delta Road. He fled on foot and police found what appeared to be drug-related items in the car.

A three-day operation was launched by the police and CNB and they identified his hideout in Woodlands Street 13.

He was arrested in a flat where CNB officers found 19g of Ice and several drug-related items.

The man is now being investigated for child abuse, traffic and drug-related offences, including drug consumption.

Meanwhile, the baby is receiving medical attention.

If convicted of child abuse, he faces a maximum jail term of four years, a fine of up to $4,000, or both punishments. The punishment for drug consumption is a jail term of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of $20,000, or both.

