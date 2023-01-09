Man who held woman at knifepoint in Yishun to be charged with possession of offensive weapon

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man who was arrested for holding a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint in Yishun will appear in court on Tuesday.
He will be charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public area.
Preliminary investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau found that the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs.
The incident unfolded early on Monday morning at 7.35am, when the police responded to a call for assistance at Block 108, Yishun Ring Road.
When officers arrived, they saw a man holding the knife to the woman’s neck.
The officers spoke to the man, who continued holding the woman at knifepoint and moved about 50m to a coffee shop. That is when officers found a window of opportunity to disarm and arrest him.
The man did not make any threats or demands to the officers.
The whole episode lasted for about 20 minutes, and the knife has been seized as a case exhibit.
The man could be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.
Investigations are ongoing, including whether suspected drug-related offences were committed.
The woman, who is believed to live in the neighbourhood, was walking alone below a block at Yishun Ring Road when she was approached by the man.
The incident was livestreamed on Facebook by a passer-by, and showed officers from the Singapore Police Force Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the scene, armed with bulletproof vests and sub-machine guns.
The ERT is a specialised tactical unit that comprises officers handpicked from the seven land divisions.
They are equipped with tactical and counter-assault skills to respond to terror attacks, and cases that involve firearms and dangerous weapons, such as knives.
In the video, the officers can be seen rushing towards the man, pinning him to the ground. A bystander is seen helping out.
The woman fell when the officers rushed to disarm the man, but was later found to have suffered only an abrasion to her chin.
She refused to be taken to hospital, said the police.
Based on early investigations, the man and woman do not know each other.
When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 11am, it was business as usual at the coffee shop.
A worker at the coffee shop who did not want to be identified said the victim is a regular patron who would buy coffee from her every morning with her cousin.
“They were here this morning buying coffee as usual, and she walked away alone as the cousin waited for their order,” she said.
“Next thing we knew, we heard someone shouting there was a robbery and people gathered to see what was happening. That’s when we saw the man holding the auntie and the police surrounding them.”
The coffee shop worker said about 30 people had gathered round when the police told them to disperse.
She said the woman had later fallen to the ground and that the police dragged her away from the man while others pinned him down.
She added: “Some coffee shop patrons also stepped forward to help, and the man kept shouting and kicking even while on the ground.”
At a press briefing on Monday evening, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ang Eng Seng, who is commander of Woodlands Police Division, said police officers had acted swiftly.
He said: “The subject involved in this incident posed a grave danger to the public, and demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law.
“Police officers from Woodlands Division responded quickly, and their decisive action led to a swift and resolute outcome. The subject was placed under arrest to prevent any further harm from being caused.”
The knife that was seized appeared to be stained, but the stains are not human blood, it is believed.
Those convicted of possession of an offensive weapon may be jailed for up to three years and caned.