Man who held woman at knifepoint in Yishun to be charged with possession of offensive weapon

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man who was arrested for holding a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint in Yishun will appear in court on Tuesday.

He will be charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public area.

Preliminary investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau found that the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

The incident unfolded early on Monday morning at 7.35am, when the police responded to a call for assistance at Block 108, Yishun Ring Road.

When officers arrived, they saw a man holding the knife to the woman’s neck.

The officers spoke to the man, who continued holding the woman at knifepoint and moved about 50m to a coffee shop. That is when officers found a window of opportunity to disarm and arrest him.

The man did not make any threats or demands to the officers.