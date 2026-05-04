Man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run accident near Woodlands Checkpoint arrested

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A black car collided with another car, then a motorcycle in quick succession before leaving the scene near Woodlands Checkpoint.

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old car driver was arrested o n May 4 after allegedly causing an accident near Woodlands Checkpoint and fleeing on April 26.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police said the man was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

They had earlier said they were alerted to the accident, involving two cars and a motorcycle, along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint before Woodlands Crossing at around 10.50pm on April 26.

They added that one of the car drivers had left the scene before they arrived.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the Woodlands Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force in a conscious state.

In a dashcam video uploaded on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a black car appears to collide with a white car on the first lane of the expressway. Both cars come to a stop.

As the driver of the white car exits the vehicle, the black car, which was at the rear, reverses and turns into the second lane.

There, the car collides with a motorcycle – narrowly missing two others – sending it and its rider tumbling across two lanes of the expressway. This time, the black car does not stop and instead is driven away.