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Man who allegedly drove against traffic, used etomidate to be charged over multiple accidents in 4 months

A car driven by the man overturned after it hit a traffic light pole on Feb 2, 2025.

SINGAPORE – A 31-year-old man who allegedly drove against traffic, collided with a lorry and was found with a vape in an incident in February 2025 is expected to be charged on July 15 .

In a statement on July 14, the police said the man was also found to have been involved in multiple accidents over a period of about four months .

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry in Punggol North Avenue at about 8am on Feb 6, 2025.

Investigations revealed that the man had driven his car dangerously against the flow of traffic on a three-lane road and collided head-on with a lorry, according to the police.

No one was injured in the accident.

A vape and a pod were seized from the man, and an analysis by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) detected etomidate – an anaesthetic used in e-vaporisers known as Kpods – in his blood sample.

He was arrested at the scene, police said, adding that his driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.

Preliminary investigations found that between Oct 21, 2024, and Feb 6, 2025 , the man was allegedly involved in six other road traffic incidents across Singapore.

On the evening of Oct 21, 2024, the man allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with the rear of a stationary taxi in Sengkang East Way .

A 64-year-old female taxi driver who sustained neck strain was taken to hospital.

The next evening , the man allegedly drove dangerously on the MCE by veering erratically across five lanes of traffic, hitting the left wall before veering back across the lanes and eventually colliding with another car.

The 33-year-old driver of the other car was taken to hospital after sustaining a right wrist fracture and neck and back injuries.

The man was then allegedly involved in two separate rear-end collisions on Feb 1, 2025 , in Punggol Way and in Dunearn Road . No one was injured in either accident.

At the scene of the second accident that day, a vape was seized from the man, and the vape-related offence was referred to HSA. Investigations later revealed that he had provided officers with a false statement, claiming that he had not inhaled from the vape.

The next day , at about 10.20am, the man allegedly failed to keep proper control of his vehicle while making a right turn at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Link and Boundary Road.

He hit a traffic light pole, uprooting and damaging it. This also caused his car to overturn.

On the afternoon of Feb 4, 2025, the man allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with a motorcycle in Simei Avenue , causing the 27-year-old motorcyclist to fracture his wrist and bruise his chest. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

Another vape was seized from the man, and the vape-related offence was referred to HSA.

He is expected to be charged on July 15 with driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving, furnishing false information to a public servant and driving without due care and attention, among other offences.